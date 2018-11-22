Britain and EU agree on a draft close post-Brexit relationship

Brussels/London — Britain and the EU have agreed a draft text setting out a close post-Brexit economic relationship, paving the way for a summit of EU leaders to endorse the deal, European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 2019 and diplomats are trying to put the finishing touches to a divorce deal and the accompanying outline of their future relationship so that EU leaders can rubber-stamp them at a summit on Sunday.

After a Reuters report that negotiators from the European Commission and Britain had agreed a draft declaration on future ties, Tusk confirmed the deal had been agreed in principle.

The text, seen by Reuters, says the EU and Britain “agree to develop an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership. This partnership will be comprehensive, encompassing a free-trade area, as well as wider, sectoral co-operation ... underpinned by provisions ensuring a level playing field.”

The text said the post-Brexit relationship would respect “the integrity of the union’s single market and the customs union, as well as the UK’s internal market, and recognise the development of an independent trade policy by the UK beyond this economic partnership”.

Both sides need an agreement to keep trade flowing between the world’s biggest trading bloc and the fifth largest national economy. But British Prime Minister Theresa May has struggled to untangle nearly 46 years of membership without damaging trade or upsetting the lawmakers who will ultimately decide the fate of any deals she can secure.

Despite the hopes of financial firms in London, Britain secured no improvements to its proposed future trading relations in financial services.

The two sides reiterated that they want to replace a provisional agreement preventing the return of extensive border checks on the island of Ireland with a permanent solution.

May updated her cabinet on the state of talks by teleconference but her spokesperson cautioned that no final deal can be agreed ahead of the EU summit on Sunday. The draft declaration will now be screened by national envoys of the remaining 27 EU states meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Both the EU and Britain “should aim to deliver a level of liberalisation in trade in services well beyond the parties’ World Trade Organisation (WTO) commitments,” according to the draft declaration.

The transition period, which Britain and the EU hope will begin once Britain leaves the EU on March 29, can be extended “for up to one or two years”, according to the draft declaration.

May will make a statement in the British parliament on the state of Brexit negotiations at 2.30pm GMT on Thursday, the opposition Labour Party said.

The pound rose nearly 1% to hit a day’s high of $1.2894.

