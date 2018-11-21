Big October deficit puts Hammond’s UK budget goal in doubt

London — Britain ran up a much larger budget deficit than expected in October, leaving Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at risk of missing a borrowing target announced in October when he promised voters an easing of austerity.

The deficit in October rose to £8.820bn from £7.235bn a year earlier, official data showed, marking the biggest October shortfall for three years. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of £6.15bn. While tax receipts continued to grow, government spending increased compared with a year ago, the office for national statistics said, citing notable growth in expenditure on goods and services, as well as social benefits.

“October’s data paints a difficult picture for [Hammond],” Yael Selfin, chief economist at accountants KPMG UK, said. “This increase in the deficit eats into the projected room that [Hammond] saved in case of a damaging Brexit outcome.”

Prime Minister Theresa May last week agreed on a draft withdrawal deal with Brussels. But it faces stiff resistance in her Conservative Party, meaning it could fail in parliament. On Tuesday, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said leaving the EU with no transition could be akin to the 1970s’ oil shock for Britain's economy.