Theresa May warns getting rid of her risks delaying Brexit

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday toppling her will risk delaying Brexit and she will not let talk of a leadership challenge distract her from a critical week of negotiations.

Since unveiling a draft divorce deal with the EU on Wednesday, May’s premiership has been thrust into crisis by the resignation of several ministers, including her Brexit minister, and some legislators from her own party seeking to oust her.

To trigger a confidence vote, 48 of her Conservative Party legislators must submit a letter to the chairman of the so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady.

More than 20 legislators have said publicly that they have submitted a letter, but others are expected to have done so confidentially. Brady told BBC Radio on Sunday the 48 threshold has not yet been reached.

“These next seven days are going to be critical, they are about the future of this country,” May told Sky News. “I am not going to be distracted from the important job.

“A change of leadership at this point isn’t going to make the negotiations any easier … what it will do is mean that there is a risk that actually we delay the negotiations and that is a risk that Brexit gets delayed or frustrated.”