British premier heading to Brussels for talks on post-Brexit ties

London — Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would return to Brussels this week to hammer out Britain’s future relationship with the EU — and overthrowing her would not help negotiations.

After a tumultuous week in which the draft divorce deal agreed between London and the EU was slammed in parliament, May said the proposed withdrawal accord would only be signed off if the future relationship deal was satisfactory.

May said the week ahead would be “critical” in the Brexit talks.

And while hardcore Brexiteers in her centre-right Conservative Party want her replaced, she said that as things stood, they did not have the numbers to trigger a no-confidence motion.

“I will be going back to Brussels,” May told Sky News television, saying she would meet European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

“The focus this week will be on the future relationship. We won’t agree the leaving part until we’ve got what we want in the future relationship, because these two go together.”

That may appease some of the Brexiteers in her cabinet, who on Saturday hinted that further negotiation was needed to keep them onside.