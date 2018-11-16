Steely Theresa May ready to stay the course, but mutinous MPs have other ideas

London — Prime Minister Theresa May was grappling with the biggest crisis of her premiership on Friday after a draft divorce deal with the EU provoked the resignations of senior ministers and mutiny in her party.

More than two years since the UK voted to leave the EU in a shock referendum, it is still unclear how, on what terms or even if it will leave the EU as planned on March 29 2019.

Ever since winning the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 referendum, May has sought to negotiate a Brexit deal that ensures that the UK leaves in the smoothest way possible. But Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned over her deal, sending the pound tumbling.

Mutinous legislators in her own party openly sought to challenge her leadership and bluntly told her that the Brexit deal would not pass parliament.

Asked if she would contest any challenge to her position, May replied: “Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

On Friday, Michael Gove, the most prominent Brexit-supporting minister in her government, gave no comment when asked outside his house whether he would support May. The BBC said May had offered him the job of Brexit minister but he rejected the job.

Sterling, which has seesawed on Brexit news since the referendum, rose when May struck a deal on Tuesday but has since fallen 2.5c to $1.2788.