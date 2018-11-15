World / Europe

Pro-Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg seeks vote of no confidence in Theresa May

The draft Withdrawal Agreement ‘has turned out to be worse than anticipated and fails to meet the promises given to the nation’, Rees-Mogg wrote in a letter to his party

15 November 2018 - 17:28 Agency Staff
UK Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks to members of the media outside the Palace of Westminster in central London, November 15. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP
London — Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the hardline pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG) of legislators, requested a vote of no-confidence in the British prime minister, on Thursday.

The ERG leader handed in a letter to the party's parliamentary group in the House of Commons, after a raucous session of parliament in which Prime Minister Theresa May sought to defend her draft Brexit agreement despite trenchant opposition.

"Regrettably, the draft Withdrawal Agreement presented to parliament today has turned out to be worse than anticipated and fails to meet the promises given to the nation," he wrote in the letter to Graham Brady, head of the 1922 Committee, which administers party leadership elections.

"Therefore, in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures … this is a formal letter of no confidence in the leader of the party."

If 48 Conservative MPs write similar letters then a leadership contest is triggered.

Although other MPs have already sent letters, all eyes were on Rees-Mogg given his influence over Brexit-supporting MPs.

Only Brady knows how many letters have been submitted so far, with speculation mounting that the threshold may be close following the publication of May's Brexit divorce deal.

The backbench MP told reporters that a challenge could be launched within weeks.

"I think it can be done quite quickly," he said. "The parliamentary processes can be sped up," suggesting a time frame of "not months, but I think weeks".

On Wednesday, Rees-Mogg rejected the deal, saying it threatened the integrity of the UK, prevented Britain from striking free-trade deals with the rest of the world and made the country a "permanent rule-taker" from Brussels.

If May wins a leadership contest, she will remain in office and cannot be challenged again for a year. If she loses — meaning a majority of the party's 315 MPs vote against her — she must step down and cannot stand in the leadership election.

Rees-Mogg insisted that his move was "nothing to do with personal ambition", adding "I'm not offering my name as leader".

Outgoing Brexit minister Dominic Raab is one of the favourites to win any leadership vote, followed closely by former foreign secretary and Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson and interior minister Sajid Javid.

AFP

