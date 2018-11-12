Serbia leader upset by treatment at Armistice ceremony —media reports

Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic was vexed by his treatment during World War I centenary commemorations in France, where Kosovo’s leader was placed closer than him to other global dignitaries, media reported.

Sunday’s Armistice commemorations in Paris brought together leaders from numerous countries affected by the conflict, but also fanned current tensions in Serbia’s case.

Newspapers published photographs showing leaders watching the ceremonies, including Hashim Thaci, president of the contested territory of Kosovo, and Serbia’s Vucic.

Thaci was behind the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and the US, while Vucic was placed in a separate stand opposite.

“You can imagine how I felt,” Vucic was quoted as saying by Serbian media, adding that he had “a lump in the throat”.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing before me, knowing the sacrifice that the Serb people made in World War I.”

Historians say that Serbia suffered more casualties as a proportion of its population in World War I than any other country.