France battles to save EU digital tax proposal

France said on Tuesday it is prepared to delay an EU-wide tax on high-tech giants in order to save a proposal that faces opposition from Ireland and Nordic countries.

Paris has been urging its EU partners to impose a new tax to ensure that global tech platforms such as Facebook and Google pay their fair share.

But finance minister Bruno Le Maire said France now agrees with Germany that once approved, the levy could be delayed and used as an incentive towards forging an international solution, including with the US and China.

On Monday, Le Maire’s German counterpart Olaf Scholz backed a European tax, but only if a broader solution was not found by summer 2020.

Arriving at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels, Le Maire told AFP the draft EU law “is due to be adopted in December 2018 ... but we are open to postponing the entry into force to allow time for the OECD [the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] to make a more comprehensive proposal”.

“There is no disagreement with Mr Scholz on this. We share the same analysis, there are technical difficulties to solve and we must solve them within the next four weeks,” said Le Maire.

The change of tack comes after France and the European Commission first advocated a provisional bloc-wide solution until an international scheme is found at the OECD, which groups major world economies.