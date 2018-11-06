Former SS concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany

As a watchman 18 to 20 years old at the time, he was “accused in his capacity as a guard of participating in the killing operations”, said Dortmund prosecutor Andreas Brendel. “Many people were gassed, shot or left to die of hunger,” said Brendel.

As the guards were a crucial part of the camp system, the man “knew about the killing methods” there, said prosecutors.

But when interrogated by police in August 2017, the accused insisted he knew nothing about the atrocities in the camp, Die Welt reported.

Asked why the camp detainees were so thin, he reportedly told investigators that food was so scarce for everyone that, figuratively speaking, two soldiers could fit into one uniform.

News agency DPA quoted the man's lawyer as saying he planned to make a statement during his trial.

Stutthof was set up in 1939 and would end up holding 110,000 detainees, 65,000 of whom perished, according to Museum Stutthof.

The defendant was being tried before a juvenile court as he was not yet 21 at the time of the crimes.

Court hearings would probably last a maximum of two hours due to the defendant's advanced age even though, Brendel said, “mentally, he is still fit”.

If found guilty, he faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, but given his age and the possibility of an appeal the defendant is thought to be unlikely to serve any time behind bars.

Brendel said that German law had no statute of limitations on murder, but he pointed to the moral imperative to pursue the case.

“Germany owes it to the families and victims to prosecute these Nazi crimes even today. That is a legal and moral question.”

Ben Cohen, grandson of camp survivor Judy Meisel, spoke at the trial of the catharsis that the legal process had given her.

“Her being able to witness some of this process even from afar is a sense of closure,” he said. “To have Germany listening to her is very powerful for her.”

Germany has been racing to put surviving SS personnel on trial, after the legal basis for prosecuting former Nazis changed in 2011 with the landmark conviction of former death camp guard John Demjanjuk.

He was sentenced not for atrocities he was known to have personally committed, but on the basis that he was a cog in the Nazis’ killing machine by serving at the Sobibor camp in occupied Poland.