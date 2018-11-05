UK must ensure the horror of slavery is never forgotten, says Prince Charles

Accra —Prince Charles has acknowledged Britain's role in the slave trade, calling it an appalling atrocity that had “left an indelible stain on the history of our world".

In a speech on Monday in Ghana, which served as a major hub where African slaves were held before being shipped away, most across the Atlantic, the heir to the British throne said the “profound injustice" of the past could never be forgotten.

“At Osu Castle on Saturday, it was especially important to me, as indeed it was on my first visit there 41years ago, that I should acknowledge the most painful chapter of Ghana’s relations with the nations of Europe, including the UK,” Charles said. “The appalling atrocity of the slave trade, and the unimaginable suffering it caused, left an indelible stain on the history of our world.”

Britain abolished the trans-Atlantic slave trade in 1807 although the full abolition of slavery did not follow for another generation.

Two days ago the prince visited Christiansborg Castle in Osu which originally operated as a Danish slave trade fort and from where it is estimated more than 1.5-million Africans were traded. The castle later became the seat of the Ghanaian government after the country's independence from Britain in 1957.

“While Britain can be proud that it later led the way in the abolition of this shameful trade, we have a shared responsibility to ensure that the abject horror of slavery is never forgotten,” Charles said in his speech.