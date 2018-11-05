World / Europe

Saudis accused of sending in ‘cover-up team’ after Jamal Khashoggi murder

Turkish newspaper says a chemist and a toxicologist were among the ‘investigative team’ that visited the consulate daily for a week

05 November 2018 - 11:04 Agency Staff
A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, highlighted in a red circle by the source, as he walks into Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 2018. Picture: TRT WORLD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, highlighted in a red circle by the source, as he walks into Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 2018. Picture: TRT WORLD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Istanbul — Saudi Arabia deployed a chemist and toxicology expert to Istanbul after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in an attempt to cover up evidence of the killing, a Turkish newspaper reported on Monday.

The murder of the Saudi royal insider turned critic in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul has provoked widespread international outrage.

Turkish authorities have released gruesome details of a killing that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said was a targeted hit.

While Riyadh officials have admitted the murder was planned, they have so far declined to release details of the whereabouts of the 59-year-old journalist’s missing body.

According to Turkey’s pro-government Sabah daily, Saudi Arabia sent an 11-member “cover-up team” to Istanbul on October 11, nine days after the Washington Post contributor vanished after entering the diplomatic compound to obtain paperwork for his marriage.

The paper said chemist Ahmad Abdulaziz Aljanobi and toxicology expert Khaled Yahya Al Zahrani were among “the so-called investigative team”, which visited the consulate every day until October 17, before leaving Turkey on October 20.

Saudi Arabia finally allowed Turkish police to search the consulate for the first time on October 15.

Turkey’s chief prosecutor said last week that Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate and also confirmed the body was dismembered.

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan, hinted in an article published on Friday that the body may even have been destroyed in acid.

In an editorial published in The Washington Post, Erdogan accused authorities in Riyadh of refusing to answer key questions about the murder, despite their arrest of 18 suspects a fortnight ago.

He said the order to murder the journalist came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government, and he did “not believe for a second” that King Salman was to blame.

But he pointedly failed to absolve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of responsibility for unleashing a “death squad” on the outspoken Saudi journalist.

The murder has badly tainted the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Saudi attorney-general Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb met with Turkish authorities last week in Istanbul but refused to share information from Riyadh’s own investigation, according to Turkish officials.

AFP

Five GOP senators defy Trump, saying US-Saudi nuclear talks should be suspended

The murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi ‘has raised further serious concerns about the transparency [and[ accountability in Saudi Arabia’
World
4 days ago

Turkey demands to know: who gave order to kill Jamal Kashoggi

Turkish officials reject Saudi attorney-general's request for all evidence from Turkish investigation into journalist's murder
World
5 days ago

Softbank does the maths over Jamal Kashoggi’s murder

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund is the largest investor in SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund — but should investors accept Saudi money anymore?
Companies
11 days ago

Saudi dissident goes into Istanbul consulate and fails to come out

Jamal Kashoggi's fiancee contacted police after waiting in vain for him to emerge for more than seven hours
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Delhi air is not just dirty — it’s a death ...
World / Asia
2.
Female execs in UK still earn much less than male ...
World
3.
Saudis accused of sending in ‘cover-up team’ ...
World / Europe
4.
Police set-up is to blame in case of jailed ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Five GOP senators defy Trump, saying US-Saudi nuclear talks should be suspended
World

Turkey demands to know: who gave order to kill Jamal Kashoggi
World / Middle East

Softbank does the maths over Jamal Kashoggi’s murder
Companies

Saudi dissident goes into Istanbul consulate and fails to come out
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.