Britain confident of ‘imminent’ Brexit deal for financial sector

Talks over a broader deal are mired in a disagreement over an Irish “backstop” — an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland if a future trading relationship is not in place in time.

But negotiators are close to agreeing wording on financial services that would go into a declaration on future relations, which will be included alongside any divorce deal, according to British officials.

Glen said EU politicians are increasingly worried about being cut off from Britain’s financial markets because all the other financial centres in Europe are smaller in size.

“Severing connections to our financial centre is not in the commercial interests of any other European capital. It’s fair to say the overwhelming majority of European politicians share the same view,” he said.

No apocalypse now

Glen also told the City & Financial conference that dire warnings on hundreds of thousands of jobs leaving the city as banks and insurers open new hubs in the bloc ahead of Brexit in March have not materialised.

“The job losses have not been at the apocalyptic proportions predicted by scaremongerers,” Glen said.

James Bardrick, who heads Citigroup’s UK operation, said he will continue planning for a hard Brexit until Britain agrees a deal.

“We have largely done that. We have the arrangements in place that would allow us to continue serving our customers,” Bardrick told the conference.

Britain has done all it can to avoid disruption to financial markets if there is a no-deal Brexit in March, Nausicaa Delfas, the executive director responsible for international issues at Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

Though the EU has signalled it could act to avoid disruption in derivatives clearing, the bloc needed to do more in case of no-deal Brexit, such as ensuring financial data could continue to flow across the Channel, she said.

She wants a memorandum of understanding between UK and EU regulators “as soon as possible” so asset managers in London and Edinburgh can continue to operate funds listed in the bloc, a cross-border regime known globally as delegation.

“To the asset managers in the room, I want to reassure you that the burning issue of portfolio delegation will be resolved,” Glen added.

Financial services no-deal Brexit plans drawn up by the bloc show reluctance to deal with other areas of potential disruption, such as continuity in insurance contracts and privately traded swaps agreements.

Delfas said it was up to the EU what measures it could take, but that national regulators in member states could act themselves to avoid disruption in contracts such as insurance policies.

Stephen Jones, head of Britain’s banking lobby UK Finance, said he was “sceptical” about a financial services deal, saying the actual framework would hinge on broader EU-UK trade negotiations that have yet to start in earnest.

