World / Europe

Three people still missing after flash floods in France

One of the worst-hit spots was the remote village of Trebes, where the equivalent of seven months of rain fell in a matter of hours while most people were asleep

16 October 2018 - 13:39 Agency Staff
Cars are seen at a flood-damaged area in Villegailhenc, France, on October 15 2018. Picture: BRUNO MIGUEL MILHAZES/VIA REUTERS
Cars are seen at a flood-damaged area in Villegailhenc, France, on October 15 2018. Picture: BRUNO MIGUEL MILHAZES/VIA REUTERS

Paris — At least three people are still missing after some of the worst flash floods in a century devastated towns and villages in France's southwestern Aude region, authorities say.

The government said it was spending millions of euros to revamp technology at the state weather forecasting agency, after some residents were quoted in the media raising questions about the speed of its alerts.

Officials originally said 13 people died in the floods that raged from Sunday night to Monday morning. On Tuesday they revised the figures to 11 dead and three people missing.

The downpours and floods hit a region near the medieval hilltop city of Carcassonne and dotted with stone villages on a sweep of land wedged between two mountain ranges and the Mediterranean.

Mud-swamped village streets were strewn with upended cars and debris after raging rivers broke their banks. Water rose to the first floor of some dwellings.

One of the worst-hit spots was the remote village of Trebes, where an Islamist attacker killed a gendarme and three people from the area at a supermarket in March.

The equivalent of seven months of rain fell in a matter of hours while most people were asleep.

Justice minister Nicole Belloubet said the state would fund a new supercalculator that would help to "fine-tune" weather predictions and would be on line in a year and a half.

She did not respond directly to residents' questions in the media about whether the Meteo France forecasting agency could have issued its red-alert warning earlier on Monday, and whether that would have made any difference. There was no immediate statement from the agency.

Environment minister Francois de Rugy told Europe 1 radio station on Tuesday that there would be no cover-up if there were any shortcomings in the system, but that perfect prediction of such violent weather bursts was extremely difficult.

"Weather forecasting is not an exact science," he said. 

Reuters

‘Worst is yet to come’ for water-logged Carolinas as Florence wreaks havoc

The tropical storm, which has already damaged tens of thousands of homes and killed at least 17 people, will intensify again on Tuesday and Wednesday
World
28 days ago

Florida toll rises to 17

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs were searching for possible victims buried under the rubble in the debris-strewn community
World
1 day ago

Storm unleashes damage and darkness on Portugal

Power was being restored across the north and centre of the country during the morning
World
1 day ago

Hurricane Michael search teams look for survivors who didn’t evacuate

Houses razed, boats tossed into yards and streets littered with trees and power lines: Florida coastal towns are all but obliterated by the Category ...
World
4 days ago

Hurricane Michael causes havoc on its way to the Carolinas

The hurricane ranks as the third strongest storm on record to make landfall in the continental US
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Three people still missing after flash floods in ...
World / Europe
2.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s battle with ...
World
3.
Drought puts millions of Afghans in urgent need ...
World / Asia
4.
Bullying, harassment in Britain’s House
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.