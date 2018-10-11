World / Europe

RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION

Jehova’s Witnesses detained in Russia face weapons charge

They were arrested in the Kirov region northeast of Moscow, where authorities said they found two grenades and a landmine in their homes

11 October 2018 - 06:46 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Five Jehovah’s Witnesses have been detained in Russia and charged with possessing weapons and running an extremist group, investigators said on Wednesday, in the latest case targeting the banned religious movement.

They were arrested in the Kirov region northeast of Moscow, where authorities said they found two grenades and a landmine in their homes. The Russian authorities consider the movement a totalitarian sect and in 2017 the country’s supreme court banned the movement. "They had been conducting meetings and called on others to join their organisation," Yevgenia Vorozhtsova, a spokesperson for regional investigators, told AFP.

She said officials were investigating how the members had obtained the ammunition, but declined to provide further details. Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a member of the European Association of Jehovah’s Christian Witnesses, said it was the first time the Russians had accused members of the movement of possessing ammunition.

"We were shocked," he told AFP from the Latvian capital, Riga. "It is both funny and strange. Why mines?"

In a statement on Tuesday, investigators said the members wanted the movement to continue operating in Kirov and nearby towns. Authorities said they had organised clandestine meetings between August 2017 and September 2018 at which they sang hymns and read banned "extremist" literature. They had also collected more than $7,500 in donations. The five have been charged for
running and financing an "extremist organisation".

AFP

Moscow downplays Dutch expulsion of alleged Russian spies

The Netherlands said it expelled four military intelligence agents in April for plotting a cyberattack on the world’s chemical weapons watchdog in ...
World
2 days ago

Russia accused of cyber attacks

Dutch and British allege moves to undermine Western democracies
World
6 days ago

Pension reforms hurt Vladimir Putin’s allies in local elections

Police detain more than 1,000 people during more protests against plans to raise Russia’s retirement age
World
1 month ago

Russian police detain opposition supporters at pension reform protests

The proposed pension changes, which are going through parliament, have shaved about 15 percentage points off President Vladimir Putin’s ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Saudi prince sheds $760m
World / Middle East
2.
India’s gold imports slump 14%
World / Middle East
3.
Jehova’s Witnesses detained in Russia face ...
World / Europe
4.
Kremlin refuses to verify awards
World / Europe

Related Articles

Bellingcat names second Russian accused in Skripal poisoning
World

Moscow downplays Dutch expulsion of alleged Russian spies
World

Kremlin refuses to verify awards
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.