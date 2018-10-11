EU negotiator Michel Barnier calls for decisive Brexit progress

Brussels — The EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, called for “decisive progress” on Wednesday in negotiations with Britain in time for a summit of all 28 EU nation leaders next week.

Brexit negotiators from both sides have been locked in intense discussions this week, trying to overcome differences on the biggest outstanding hurdle to a Brexit deal — how to keep the Ireland-UK border open after Britain leaves the bloc in March.

Speaking after Barnier briefed the European Commission, spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said: “He recalled that decisive progress must be made in time for the October European Council next week and negotiations at the technical level will continue this week.”

The 27 EU states will get an update at a meeting of national ambassadors, without Britain, on Friday evening.

The sides will continue negotiations through the weekend with hopes for a breakthrough as early as Monday.