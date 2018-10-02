COUNTDOWN TO LEAVING EU
Tory ministers more combative about Brexit
Birmingham — Britain cannot be bullied, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, sharpening the government’s criticism of the EU for taunting Prime Minister Theresa May and souring difficult Brexit talks.
May’s ministers have come out one by one at their party’s annual conference in Birmingham to warn the EU that they will embrace leaving without a deal if the bloc fails to show "respect" in the talks to end Britain’s membership.
Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU in the country’s biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, May faces growing criticism over her plans to leave not only in her governing party but also in Brussels.
Party unity is on ministers’ minds, encouraging the faithful to direct their anger at the EU rather than at their prime minister, who some eurosceptic campaigners accuse of leading Britain towards a "Brexit in name only".
Other ministers, such as finance minister Philip Hammond, have moved to point out that leaving without a deal could hurt Britain’s economy.
Raab said he had called on the EU to match the "ambition and pragmatism" Britain had put forward with May’s Chequers proposals, named after her country residence where an agreement with her ministers was hashed out in July.
"Unfortunately, that wasn’t on display in Salzburg," he said, describing a summit last month in the Austrian city where EU leaders rejected parts of the Chequers plan.
"Our prime minister has been constructive and respectful. In return we heard jibes from senior leaders and we saw a starkly one-sided approach to negotiation.
"What is unthinkable is that this government, or any British government, could be bullied by the threat of some kind of economic embargo into signing a one-sided deal against our country’s interests," Raab said.
Instead of the much-hoped-for staging post, the Salzburg summit has become a byword for a sharp deterioration in the atmosphere of the talks.
A tweet by European Council president Donald Tusk showing him offering May a selection of cakes with the comment: "A piece of cake, perhaps? Sorry, no cherries," certainly had an impact, an official said.
Reuters
