World / Europe

COUNTDOWN TO LEAVING EU

Tory ministers more combative about Brexit

02 October 2018 - 06:16 Agency Staff
No chance: Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab says Britain cannot be bullied by the EU. Picture: REUTERS
No chance: Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab says Britain cannot be bullied by the EU. Picture: REUTERS

Birmingham — Britain cannot be bullied, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, sharpening the government’s criticism of the EU for taunting Prime Minister Theresa May and souring difficult Brexit talks.

May’s ministers have come out one by one at their party’s annual conference in Birmingham to warn the EU that they will embrace leaving without a deal if the bloc fails to show "respect" in the talks to end Britain’s membership.

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU in the country’s biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, May faces growing criticism over her plans to leave not only in her governing party but also in Brussels.

Party unity is on ministers’ minds, encouraging the faithful to direct their anger at the EU rather than at their prime minister, who some eurosceptic campaigners accuse of leading Britain towards a "Brexit in name only".

UK chancellor blasts Boris Johnson over Brexit sniping

The former foreign secretary  rejected as ′deranged′ and ′preposterous′ Theresa May's  plan to keep Britain close to the EU on trade after Brexit
World
19 hours ago

Other ministers, such as finance minister Philip Hammond, have moved to point out that leaving without a deal could hurt Britain’s economy.

Raab said he had called on the EU to match the "ambition and pragmatism" Britain had put forward with May’s Chequers proposals, named after her country residence where an agreement with her ministers was hashed out in July.

"Unfortunately, that wasn’t on display in Salzburg," he said, describing a summit last month in the Austrian city where EU leaders rejected parts of the Chequers plan.

"Our prime minister has been constructive and respectful. In return we heard jibes from senior leaders and we saw a starkly one-sided approach to negotiation.

"What is unthinkable is that this government, or any British government, could be bullied by the threat of some kind of economic embargo into signing a one-sided deal against our country’s interests," Raab said.

Instead of the much-hoped-for staging post, the Salzburg summit has become a byword for a sharp deterioration in the atmosphere of the talks.

A tweet by European Council president Donald Tusk showing him offering May a selection of cakes with the comment: "A piece of cake, perhaps? Sorry, no cherries," certainly had an impact, an official said.

Reuters

Will Theresa May survive Conservative conference as Brexit clock ticks?

The British leader is under attack from leading rival Boris Johnson over her strategy for pulling Britain out of the EU
World
1 day ago

EU hits pause button before planning for full-blown Brexit collapse

Bloc leaders agree on a November deadline to sign off any Britain deal
World
4 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Extreme nationalist rule could stabilise

If Trump and Brexit establish themselves, educated urban liberals will go into internal exile, doing the odd spot of local activism, writes Simon ...
Opinion
4 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: A timeout is Britain’s best Brexit option

The clock is ticking. The prime minister has wasted two years skidding and swerving in a vain attempt to appease Tory Europhobes, writes Philip ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Melania Trump leaves husband home alone in Africa ...
World / Africa
2.
Asean ministers pressure Myanmar for Rohingya ...
World / Asia
3.
Post-Brexit UK wants flexibility for countries to ...
World / Europe
4.
Indonesian devastation to become clearer as ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.