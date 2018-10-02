World / Europe

TRUMP SANCTIONS WARNING

Germany to stick with Russian gas

Gas is to start flowing to Europe through the pipeline at the end of 2019

02 October 2018 - 05:04 Nina Chestney
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London -The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is important to secure German energy supplies and Russia is a safe and reliable provider, Thomas Bareiss, Germany’s state secretary for energy, says.

US President Donald Trump has said the project increases reliance on Russian gas and has warned Western firms invested in it that they risk sanctions.

Gas is to start flowing to Europe through the pipeline at the end of 2019 and will allow Russia’s Gazprom to stop piping gas via Ukraine, where for years it has clashed with authorities over pricing and other issues.

Gazprom and its partners say the project is aimed at ensuring energy security in Europe, where gas production is falling.

"I know the US has concerns ... but it is not so easy. For Germany Russia has always been a safe and reliable supplier for gas," Bareiss told the Bloomberg NEF Future of Energy summit.

"Nord Stream 2 should go on because the pipeline secures energy supply in Europe," he told the conference in London.

Nord Stream 2 will double the existing Nord Stream 1 capacity from 55-billion cubic metres of gas a year. It is owned by Russian state-controlled Gazprom, which is taking on half of the planned costs of €9.5bn. The rest is divided among five European energy companies — Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Anglo-Dutch group Royal Dutch Shell, France’s Engie and OMV in Austria.

Germany is embarking on an expensive energy transition to replace coal and nuclear capacity with low-carbon energy.

The government wants to be free of nuclear power by 2022 and has appointed a commission to decide this year on the timetable for a withdrawal from coal as part of a wider 2030 climate goal. Bareiss said Germany would invest €50bn in improving and expanding its electricity grids, but it is far behind.

"This is causing large costs — more than €1bn a year in cost to businesses and consumers. Therefore, we have to speed up grid expansion and upgrades.

"It is a very expensive transition but it will work in the long run," he added. The coal commission aims to bring its proposals to a UN climate conference in Poland in December.

Reuters

EU defies Donald Trump by trading with Iran via a back channel

The channel is wanted so the EU can adopt tools that allow it to pursue its foreign-policy goals with less recourse to an unpredictable US ally
World
6 days ago

Oil holds near four-year high after Opec+ turns down Trump

D-day for US sanctions against Iran is approaching, with no sign that other Opec producers will increase output to plug the gap
Markets
7 days ago

US-Israeli consortium announces a deal to supply first-ever gas to Egypt

Noble Energy and its Israeli partner, Delek, pay $518m for the interest in the East Mediterranean Gas Company pipeline
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Melania Trump leaves husband home alone in Africa ...
World / Africa
2.
Asean ministers pressure Myanmar for Rohingya ...
World / Asia
3.
Post-Brexit UK wants flexibility for countries to ...
World / Europe
4.
Indonesian devastation to become clearer as ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.