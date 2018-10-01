UK chancellor blasts Boris Johnson over Brexit sniping
The former foreign secretary rejected as ′deranged′ and ′preposterous′ Theresa May's plan to keep Britain close to the EU on trade after Brexit
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer on Monday blasted former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading critic of the government′s Brexit proposals, in a fresh outbreak of infighting in the ruling Conservative camp.
Prime Minister Theresa May′s Brexit blueprint has divided her government and party as Britain prepares to leave the EU in March.
Johnson on Sunday rejected as ″deranged″ and ″preposterous″ her plan to keep Britain close to the EU on trade after Brexit.
Chancellor Philip Hammond hit back in an interview published on Monday.
He said Johnson had no grasp of detail and was unlikely to ever become prime minister.
Johnson is the bookmakers′ favourite to become the next Conservative leader. Some say his series of attacks on May are laying the groundwork for a leadership challenge.
Asked if Johnson could become PM, Hammond said: ″I don′t expect it to happen. Boris is a wonderful character, but he′s never been a detail man.″
He also slammed Johnson′s political career, saying his eight years as London mayor had produced a bicycle-hire scheme but little else in terms of memorable policy.
Johnson is due to speak on Tuesday at a pro-Brexit rally at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham.
Members are divided between May′s strategy and a more clean break Brexit that Johnson and others are advocating. Johnson quit as foreign secretary in July over the PM′s Brexit blueprint.
Since then, several figures have hit out at his sniping.
On the conference stage on Sunday, former business lobby chief Digby Jones branded Johnson ″irrelevant and offensive″.
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson called for a ″period of silence″ from Johnson.
Earlier on Monday Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox said European companies faced potential tariffs of as much as £14bn a year if a trade agreement was not reached.
“If we got no agreement with the EU that would be very harmful to European trade too. European businesses would have to pay tariffs to access the UK’s market, possibly to the tune of as much as £14bn a year,” Fox told BBC TV. “That is quite a big business tax to apply to European businesses. It is everyone’s interest that we reach an agreement and do it as quickly as possible.”
But Brexit minister Dominic Raab said that he was confident there was still time for Britain to get a good deal in negotiations.
“I am confident we still have plenty of time left to do a good deal,” Raab told BBC TV at the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference.
AFP, Reuters
