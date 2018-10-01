UK chancellor blasts Boris Johnson over Brexit sniping

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer on Monday blasted former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading critic of the government′s Brexit proposals, in a fresh outbreak of infighting in the ruling Conservative camp.

Prime Minister Theresa May′s Brexit blueprint has divided her government and party as Britain prepares to leave the EU in March.

Johnson on Sunday rejected as ″deranged″ and ″preposterous″ her plan to keep Britain close to the EU on trade after Brexit.

Chancellor Philip Hammond hit back in an interview published on Monday.

He said Johnson had no grasp of detail and was unlikely to ever become prime minister.

Johnson is the bookmakers′ favourite to become the next Conservative leader. Some say his series of attacks on May are laying the groundwork for a leadership challenge.

Asked if Johnson could become PM, Hammond said: ″I don′t expect it to happen. Boris is a wonderful character, but he′s never been a detail man.″