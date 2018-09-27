Hate video outrages French

Paris — A little-known French rapper has caused outrage by calling for whites to be killed in a video depicting a white man being tortured, shot and hanged.

The video by Nick Conrad — which controversial black comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala, a convicted anti-Semite, linked to on his Facebook page on Saturday — was viewed thousands of times on YouTube before being taken down on Wednesday.

In one scene from ‘PLB’ (short for ‘Pendez Les Blancs’, or ‘Hang Whites’) the rapper and an associate drag their white victim along the pavement and kick him in the head, in an apparent reference to a scene from the film American History X, about the abuse of blacks by American neo-Nazis.

The lyrics evoke the killing of adults and children. The rapper sings: "I walk into creches, I kill white babies, catch them quick and hang their parents."

Government spokesperson Benjamin Griveaux condemned the "hateful, nauseating lyrics in the strongest possible terms", as did interior minister Gerard Collomb, who slammed the video’s "abject remarks and ignominious attacks".

The Paris prosecutors office opened an inquiry, with the rapper likely to face charges of incitement to hatred under France’s strict hate speech laws.

The nine-minute video, which was uploaded onto YouTube on September 17, presents the action as taking place in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand.

AFP