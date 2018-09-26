Sweden’s turn as right-wingers hold balance of power in stalemate

Stockholm — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats threatening to block a new government unless they are given a say in policy.

The rise of the far right across Europe has forced many traditional parties into an uncomfortable choice of sharing power with populist forces or reaching out to long-standing opponents to keep them out.

Sweden, long a bastion of liberal values and political stability, now faces the same choice with its centre-left and centre-right blocs evenly balanced after the September 9 poll.

"Now the excitement will really start," said Ulf Bjereld, political scientist at Gothenburg University. "The parties will have to show their true colours." The Sweden Democrats have been shunned by other parties since entering parliament in 2010, making a tie-up unlikely.

New election

But if there is no viable government after four attempts by the speaker, a new election will have to be called in three months, with a similar dilemma likely to arise again.

Voters delivered a hung parliament when Lofven’s centre-left bloc won 144 seats, one more than the centre-right opposition Alliance. The Sweden Democrats, which has its roots in the white supremacist fringe, got 62 seats and backed the Alliance in Tuesday’s vote, which was an obligatory test of the prime minister’s parliamentary support after an election.

A new government could take weeks or months — as was the case in Germany and Italy — to thrash out.

The speaker is due to start discussions with party leaders on Thursday.

After Lofven’s ousting, the speaker is turning to Ulf Kristersson, leader of the biggest Alliance party, the Moderates, to try to form a new administration. But lacking a majority, Kristersson needs support either from the Sweden Democrats, who want to freeze immigration and a vote on membership of the EU, or the centre left.

Neither choice looks viable.

"If the Alliance parties choose to try to govern as the smallest bloc, then they make themselves totally dependent on the Sweden Democrats," Lofven said.

The Sweden Democrats want a voice on immigration, social welfare and crime policies as the price for supporting a new government.

"We will do everything in our power to stop any attempt to form a government, do everything to bring down every government which does not give us a reasonable influence in proportion to our electoral support," Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson said.

The Alliance of the Moderates, Centre, Liberal and Christian Democrats has said it will not negotiate with the party. Still, Kristersson said his chances were good because "voter support for an Alliance government is much stronger than … any other".

Reuters