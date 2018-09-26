Pope Francis warns power is not military strength

Prosperity is not the be-all and end-all, however, Pope Francis suggested in his homily. "You did not gain your freedom in order to end up as slaves of consumerism, individualism or the thirst for power or domination," he said.

The three Baltics won independence after the end of World War 1, only to be annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940, occupied by Nazi Germany during the World War 2 and re-absorbed by the Soviet Union until its break-up in 1991.

Recent events in Russia, with which all three states share a land border, have brought on new jitters.

After Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 and fears grew that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania might be next on Moscow’s list, defence spending increased sharply and several thousand Nato soldiers were deployed in the Baltics.

Anti-Western disinformation campaign

The Baltics say they are victims of a sustained anti-Western disinformation campaign by Russia and subjected to regular intimidation tactics including cyber attacks — accusations which the Kremlin denies.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pope Francis said young people were right to feel outrage at the Catholic Church’s handling of its sexual abuse scandals.

Francis has come under fire from victim groups and other members of the church who say he has not done enough to make bishops accountable for the mishandling or covering up of abuse cases.

"They are outraged when they do not see clear condemnations of sexual and economic scandals," he told 1,000 young people gathered in a Lutheran church in Tallinn.

He spoke hours before the Catholic Church in Germany was due to present a report on its sexual abuse record. Its findings were leaked to German magazine Der Spiegel earlier this month and showed that nearly 1,700 of its clerics and priests had sexually abused 3,677 minors over a 70-year period ending in 2014.

A similar study in the US state of Pennsylvania shook the American Catholic Church in August and last week the number of Chilean bishops who have resigned over a recent sex abuse scandal rose to seven.

Francis wrote an unprecedented letter to all Catholics last month, asking each one to help root out "this culture of death" and in 2017 said the Roman Catholic Church had "arrived late" in dealing with sexual abuse of children by priests.

Estonia, the last stop of the pope’s three-nation tour, has only about 4,500 Catholics, or about 0.4% of the population of 1.3-million, according to a 2011 census. A majority said they have no religious identification.

Reuters