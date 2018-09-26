No-deal Brexit better than EU offer, says Theresa May

New York — Prime Minister Theresa May signalled on Tuesday that she would prefer a "no-deal" Brexit to the offer currently put forward by the EU, stressing that Britain needs to see counter-proposals from the EU to move Brexit negotiations forward.

"I’ve always said no deal is better than a bad deal. I think a bad deal would be a deal that broke up the United Kingdom," May said when asked whether a no-deal Brexit was better than one similar to the existing Canada-EU trade deal.

Her spokesperson said later that May was specifically referring to the type of deal the EU is offering on future trade, which Britain believes will split England, Wales and Scotland from Northern Ireland by insisting Northern Ireland adhere to different customs rules.

Her position also effectively rules out alternative Brexit proposals put forward by rebel eurosceptic members of her own party, which are based on a wide-ranging free trade agreement similar to that agreed between the EU and Canada.

Last week May issued an edict to Brussels when a summit of EU leaders ended in a dismissal of British proposals.

The summit had been billed as a chance to generate momentum towards a deal in October or November.

Speaking to reporters on her way to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, May said she welcomed a subsequent acknowledgement from European Council president Donald Tusk that the bloc still wanted to strike a deal.

"I think what he’s clarified is that there is hope and expectation and desire for a deal on the side of the EU," she said.

"If they have concerns, they need to detail those concerns to us and if they have counterproposals, let’s hear the counterproposals and then we can discuss those and take it forward," she said.

Second referendum

Meanwhile, Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote against any deal May clinches with the EU and is open to a second referendum with the option of staying in the bloc, Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

With just more than six months until Britain leaves the EU, May has yet to reach a deal with Brussels on the terms of the exit.

Labour has listed six tests it would apply to any Brexit deal, including whether it ensured a strong future relationship with the EU and delivered the same benefits Britain has as a member of the bloc’s single market and customs union.

Starmer said May was on course to fail these tests and called for an election to allow a Labour government to steer Britain’s departure from the European bloc.

Reuters