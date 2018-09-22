More than just going green, two Dutch cities are aiming for a circular economy

Amsterdam — When Magdalena was clearing out her home in Amsterdam, she took her old clothes and other household waste to a recycling hub, knowing it would be worth her while.

The Zero Waste Lab in the east of the Dutch city gave her discount tokens for local shops and market stalls in exchange for two bags of fabric, paper and plastic. “It’s great. You are rewarded for saving the planet,” said Magdalena, who did not want to give her full name.

Zero Waste Lab is one of several new initiatives in Dutch cities aiming to highlight the scourge of urban waste by turning trash into something useful or artistic. Magdalena's jeans were sent to Firma Koos, a local social enterprise that hires people struggling to find work and recycles denim to make cushions and bags.

Her electronic cables, fabric and plastic bottles were destined for children's arts and crafts workshops. “We need to reward people, and we need the rewards to come back into the local community,” lab manager Bonnie Joosten told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Since it started in 2016, 30 local businesses and 1,100 households have joined the project. Tom Leeflang, who owns a pancake stall nearby, says the scheme works well because it is not compulsory. “If it’s voluntary, people are much more likely to participate.”

Circular urban economics

The Netherlands' two largest cities have both pledged to become circular economies, re-using waste as new materials to extract maximum value — Amsterdam by 2050 and Rotterdam by 2030. The first step is to improve the cities' recycling rates, which are far lower than in the rest of the country.

The average person in the Netherlands produces 550kg of waste each year, according to Zero Waste Lab. Just more than half is recycled. In Amsterdam, where most residents live in apartments with no outdoor space, only 27% of waste is recycled, Joosten said. The municipality hopes to boost that to 65% by 2020.

Besides helping raise recycling rates, Joosten and her team at Zero Waste Lab hope to improve social cohesion in the area. The goal is for the lab to serve as a “community living room” where people can get to know their neighbours and find out about local projects. “We don’t only create value for waste, we also create value for people,” says Joosten.

The lab sends some of the waste it collects to libraries that recently started running workshops for children called “maker spaces”. The creative sessions aim to show "you can create something beautiful from rubbish”, says project manager Rob van der Burg. The children are taught how to make bags and clothing from old textiles, and to build robots using electronic waste.

"We want to give them the tools they need in the 21st century, to consciously re-use the materials they have, and to invent creative solutions for environmental issues,” van der Burg says.