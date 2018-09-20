Second referendum possible if legislators reject Theresa May’s plan

Britain could hold a second referendum on its EU membership if legislators reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan, a government minister says, as pro-EU campaigners set out how parliament could force a new vote. Britain’s narrow 2016 vote to exit the EU still divides public opinion with less than seven months until the country is due to leave the bloc.

May is struggling to win support at home and in Brussels for her exit plan.

She has rejected the idea of a second referendum on leaving the EU, but one of her ministers said it could still happen if her negotiating strategy is rejected.

"Those to the right of the party — the pro-Brexit wing — will be very concerned that if that deal doesn’t prevail, they’ll end up in the situation where we could have a second referendum and we could end up not leaving the EU altogether," said Mel Stride, a minister in Britain’s finance ministry.

"There is a danger of that happening," he said.

Stride’s comments were contained within remarks setting out why he thought eurosceptic and pro-EU factions of May’s party would ultimately come together to approve a deal with Brussels. Pro-EU legislators would back the outcome of negotiations to avoid leaving the bloc without any deal, he said.

In a report co-authored by the man who drafted the EU treaty clause Britain is using to exit the bloc, the People’s Vote campaign said the British parliament would have a series of opportunities to encourage or force the government to hold a referendum.

"The dye is not irrevocably cast, there is still time," said John Kerr, who wrote the article 50 exit clause of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty that May used in March 2017 to set a two-year countdown running on Britain’s departure. The campaign cited polling data from YouGov showing more people would back a second vote than oppose one.

Most opinion polls show a slight shift away from voting for Brexit, but overall opinion remains basically split down the middle.

