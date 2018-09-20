Pound spikes as inflation in UK hits half-year high

London — British inflation jumped unexpectedly to a six-month high in August, pushed up by bigger-than-usual seasonal increases in sea and air fares and briefly sending sterling above $1.32 for the first time since July.

Consumer price inflation rose to an annual rate of 2.7% in August from 2.5% in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONC) said, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a fall to 2.4%.

The ONS also said British house prices rose at the weakest annual rate in nearly five years, dragged down by the biggest drop in London house prices since 2009, the latest sign of a slack housing market since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Wednesday’s data jolted investors. British government bond prices fell and sterling rose sharply, but it dropped later on a report that Prime Minister Theresa May will reject a new EU plan to solve the Irish border problem around Brexit.

The inflation figures are also likely to surprise Bank of England officials who had expected inflation to cool to 2.4% in August. In August the bank raised interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis but pointed to only gradual future increases as it expected inflation to drift down to near its 2% target in three years’ time.

Most analysts doubted the latest jump in inflation reflected a rise in underlying price pressures and believed it was driven mostly by factors such as theatre ticket prices that were probably one-offs.

"Despite the overshoot, we are doubtful that we are likely to see any resulting shift in the mood music from those on the UK’s monetary policy committee," Investec economist Victoria Clarke said.

Still, the rise in inflation in August represents a setback to the modest recovery in real-term wage growth that has supported economic growth.

The fall in the value of the pound in August on renewed concerns about Brexit deprived consumers of the benefit of a fall in oil prices in annual terms, the ONS figures showed.

Consumer price inflation hit a five-year high of 3.1% in November 2017, when the inflationary effect of the pound’s tumble after Britain’s June 2016 referendum vote to exit the EU reached its peak.

The ONS said house prices in July rose by an annual 3.1% across the UK with 3.2% in June, the smallest increase since August 2013. House prices in London alone fell 0.7% year on year in July, the biggest drop since September 2009.

"Slowing growth in house prices will strengthen the case for the monetary policy committee to hold back from raising the bank rate again within the next six months," economist Samuel Tombs from Pantehon Macroeconomics said.

Reuters