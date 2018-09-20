EU pushes for October Brexit agreement, but threatens no deal

But leaders also tried to put a positive spin on their 24 hours of talks; summit chair Donald Tusk said he was more optimistic about getting agreements both to ease Britain out gently and to sketch out a future free trade pact. He said a Brussels summit on October 18 would be a ″moment of truth″ to overcome remaining big problems and leaders would formalise a final agreement in November.

But May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among those who stressed there was still ″a lot of work″ to do.

May faces a fight with angry Conservatives at her party’s conference in 10 days. They deride her willingness to bind Britain into much EU regulation in return for free trade and some would prefer a no-deal "hard Brexit" in March, despite warnings that this would ravage the British economy.

EU leaders understand she can give little away before the conference ends on October 3. However, they hope their negotiator, Michel Barnier, can secure her agreement to what will be new EU proposals that will be fundamentally unchanged, but may be politically more palatable, especially on Northern Ireland.

″It was clear today that we need substantial progress by October and that we then aim to finalise everything in November,″ Merkel told reporters as the summit ended. ″But there is still a lot of work to do on the question of how future trade relations will look,″ she added. ″You can’t belong to the single market if you are not part of the single market, but you can develop a lot of creativity to find practical, good, close solutions.″

French President Emmanuel Macron rammed home the message: ″It was a good and brave step by the prime minister,″ he said of her trade plan. ″But we all agreed … the proposals in their current state are not acceptable. The Chequers plan cannot be take it or leave it.″

'Backstop' clause

The EU also insists on a ″backstop″ clause in any withdrawal treaty. This would keep Northern Ireland under EU economic oversight if London and Brussels cannot agree a trade pact to keep UK-EU borders open after a transition period ends in 2020 — an idea that May and a small party in the province that props up her minority government oppose.

″We need to ensure that nothing is done which effectively carves Northern Ireland away from the rest of the UK,″ May told reporters after Tusk had briefed her on the discussions the other 27 had on Brexit.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said there was no chance the EU would compromise on its demands and rejected speculation the other countries would be tempted to fudge the Irish issue until later; but he also said he thought there would be a deal.

Reuters