EU warns Britain it must ‘rework’ Brexit plans

Before setting off, her Downing Street office suggested that after she put forward new Brexit proposals this summer, it was now for Brussels to "evolve" its position.

Officials on both sides of the Channel hope Salzburg will give new impetus to divorce negotiations ahead of a crunch summit in Brussels on October 18.

That was originally viewed as the deadline, but Tusk confirmed on Wednesday he will seek approval from EU leaders for a last-gasp Brexit gathering in mid-November.

But first the issue of the border must be settled, with both camps coming up against their "red lines". If it is not resolved, the chances of Britain stumbling into a chaotic and damaging break-up with its neighbours and main trading partners next March will soar.

Salzburg’s host, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said it was important for the 27 non-British members to stick together. In an interview with Austrian newspaper Der Standard, he warned that finding a solution before November "would be anything but easy".

Neither side wants a "hard border" to spring up between Northern Ireland, a British-ruled province, and the Irish Republic when London splits from the EU single market and customs union, as this would hurt trade and might undermine the Good Friday peace agreement.

But Europe is insisting on a "backstop" that would keep Northern Ireland in the customs union under EU rules while a future trade relationship is negotiated. London sees this as a threat to its sovereignty and refuses to countenance a de facto Irish Sea frontier.

"Neither side can demand the unacceptable of the other, such as an external customs border between different parts of the UK, which no other country would accept if they were in the same situation," May wrote in an editorial carried in several European newspapers.