World / Europe

EU to probe Amazon’s use of merchant data

19 September 2018 - 18:14 Agency Staff
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Picture: AFP PHOTO/EMMANUEL DUNAND
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Picture: AFP PHOTO/EMMANUEL DUNAND
Image:

Brussles - EU regulators are quizzing merchants and others on US online retailer Amazon’s use of their data to discover whether there is a need for action, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager came as the world’s largest online retailer faces calls for more regulatory intervention and even its potential break-up because of its sheer size.

Vestager said the issue was about a company hosting merchants on its site and at the same time competing with them  by using their data for its own sales.

“We are gathering information on the issue and we have sent quite a number of questionnaires to market participants in order to understand this issue in full,” Vestager told a news conference.

“These are very early days and we haven't formally opened a case. We are trying to make sure that we get the full picture.”

Seattle-based Amazon had no immediate comment.

Vestager has the power to fine companies up to 10%  of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.

Reuters

Flipkart issues challenge to Amazon as it eyes stake in streaming service Hotstar

Demand in India for video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, is very high
Companies
2 days ago

Amazon.com investigates claims of employees leaking data for bribes

The practice, which is a violation of the company’s policy, is particularly strong in China, says report
Companies
2 days ago

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to launch $2bn philanthropic fund

The ‘Bezos Day One Fund’ will help homeless families and launch non-profit pre-schools — but he’s not donating as much as ...
Companies
6 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Amazon confirms its superstar status

A month after Apple passed $1-trillion, Amazon has also reached the magical 13-digit valuation figure
Opinion
6 days ago

Amazon eyes Chile skies in bid to data mine the stars

The technology could also be applied to medicine and banking to spot anomalies in large datasets, writes Cassandra Garrison
Life
9 days ago

Amazon joins Apple in the trillion-dollar club

The e-commerce behemoth achieved the milestone in Tuesday trade in the US, making its founder Jeff Bezos as wealthy as Bill Gates and Warren Buffet ...
Companies
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EU to probe Amazon’s use of merchant data
World / Europe
2.
Zambia’s Edgar Lungu fires minister over graft ...
World / Africa
3.
EU warns Britain it must ‘rework’ Brexit plans
World / Europe
4.
China denies meddling in US elections and demands ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Flipkart issues challenge to Amazon as it eyes stake in streaming service ...
Companies

Amazon.com investigates claims of employees leaking data for bribes
Companies

Jeff Bezos less worried about antitrust scrutiny than Donald Trump’s attacks on ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.