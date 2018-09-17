World / Europe

Communist Party supporters protest at ‘rigging’ in key Russian election

Kremlin-backed United Russia incumbent Andrei Tarasenko’s narrow win sparks an outcry in Vladivostok amid growing discontent

17 September 2018 - 18:36 Andrew Osborn
Supporters of candidate Andrei Ischenko protest in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, September 17 2018. The placard reads, 'We demand to give back the victory to Andrei Ischenko!'. Picture: REUTERS/YURI MALTSEV
Vladivostok — Hundreds of Russian Communist Party supporters took to the central square of Vladivostok on Monday to protest against what they said was the rigging of a regional election in favour of a politician backed by President Vladimir Putin.

With 95% of votes counted on Sunday night, Kremlin-backed United Russia incumbent Andrei Tarasenko was trailing his Communist rival by about 5%. But on Monday, the local election commission said Tarasenko had won by just more than 1%, an unlikely turnaround that the Communists said was evidence of rigging.

The scandal is awkward for Putin, who met Tarasenko a week ago and told him that "everything will be OK". The comment was widely seen as a personal endorsement of Tarasenko, whom Putin appointed acting governor last year, at a time when Putin’s own ratings are under pressure from plans to raise the pension age.

A week ago in the Primorsky Region, which includes the Pacific port of Vladivostok, 6,400km east of Moscow, Tarasenko failed to pass the 50% threshold for an outright win.

That, and three other reversals in elections to select regional governors, amounted to the worst showing for Kremlin-backed candidates since 2012. Though there is no immediate threat to the ruling United Russia Party’s grip on power, it suggests growing discontent over living standards.

Gubernatorial candidate Andrei Ischenko, representing Russian Communist Party, meets with supporters in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, September 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS/YURI MALTSEV
Gubernatorial candidate Andrei Ischenko, representing Russian Communist Party, meets with supporters in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, September 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS/YURI MALTSEV

Communist candidate Andrei Ischenko told a crowd of hundreds of people in central Vladivostok on Monday that the vote count had been rigged, and urged supporters to protest every evening until the result was overturned.

‘Results rewritten in an hour’

"In the space of one hour, the results were rewritten. In the space of one hour, our competitors United Russia were gifted the election and an extra 40,000 votes," he said. He had earlier said he would go on hunger strike until the result was annulled.

The crowd, some of whom were waving red Communist Party flags with the hammer and sickle, booed United Russia and shouted for Tarasenko to resign.

Ella Pamfilova, head of the central election commission, told Ekho Moskvy radio that her officials were analysing the vote and that she was sending a special commission to investigate.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was closely watching the situation and would be guided by Pamfilova.

United Russia accused the Communists of buying votes during the campaign, something the Communists deny.

Standing outside local government headquarters on Monday to protest, Viktoria, a 29-year-old businesswoman who voted for Ischenko, said she had started celebrating his win the previous night, then woken up to a result she had not expected.

"After this vote, I feel like a nobody. Like I don’t count, someone who doesn’t have the right to vote," she said.

Galina, a 44-year-old state employee, said she was not a supporter of the Communists, but had gone to vote for the first time in 10 years — for Ischenko — because she wanted change.

"What’s the point of voting if everything has already been decided for us?" she said.

Reuters

