Communist Party supporters protest at ‘rigging’ in key Russian election

Vladivostok — Hundreds of Russian Communist Party supporters took to the central square of Vladivostok on Monday to protest against what they said was the rigging of a regional election in favour of a politician backed by President Vladimir Putin.

With 95% of votes counted on Sunday night, Kremlin-backed United Russia incumbent Andrei Tarasenko was trailing his Communist rival by about 5%. But on Monday, the local election commission said Tarasenko had won by just more than 1%, an unlikely turnaround that the Communists said was evidence of rigging.

The scandal is awkward for Putin, who met Tarasenko a week ago and told him that "everything will be OK". The comment was widely seen as a personal endorsement of Tarasenko, whom Putin appointed acting governor last year, at a time when Putin’s own ratings are under pressure from plans to raise the pension age.

A week ago in the Primorsky Region, which includes the Pacific port of Vladivostok, 6,400km east of Moscow, Tarasenko failed to pass the 50% threshold for an outright win.

That, and three other reversals in elections to select regional governors, amounted to the worst showing for Kremlin-backed candidates since 2012. Though there is no immediate threat to the ruling United Russia Party’s grip on power, it suggests growing discontent over living standards.