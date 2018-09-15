World / Europe

France’s ‘exit tax’ on entrepreneurs will not be abolished

15 September 2018 - 13:44 Richard Lough
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — France will not abolish in 2019 a 30% tax on entrepreneurs who take their money out of the country, reversing a pledge made by President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year, business daily Les Echos reported on Saturday.

Citing anonymous sources, Les Echos said the idea now was a "simplification" of the tax rather than removing it completely from the 2019 budget, which is due to be presented to parliament this month.

A spokesman for Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declined to comment.

"The text is not yet finalised but as it stands it would be more of a restructuring and a simplification," the newspaper quoted one source within parliament’s finance committee as saying.

Macron, a pro-business former investment banker, announced his plans to scrap the so-called "Exit Tax" in an interview with Forbes in May, saying it was a brake on business creation.

France forecasts a budget deficit of 2.8% of national income in 2019, just below the European Union’s cap of 3%, though this could come under pressure if economic growth is weaker than expected.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
France’s ‘exit tax’ on entrepreneurs will not be ...
World / Europe
2.
Iran says Europe must offset US pullout from ...
World / Middle East
3.
Donald Trump pulls the trigger on tariffs on ...
World / Americas
4.
Hurricane Florence a giant, slow-moving storm, ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

EU's Juncker heads to US in last-ditch bid to end Trump trade war
World

Economic powerhouses on the precipice of all-out trade war
World

Trump’s trade rupture gains momentum
News & Fox / Trending

EU to overhaul tax rules for tech groups
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.