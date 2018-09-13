World / Europe

Emmanuel Macron unveils €8bn antipoverty push to counter critics

The four-year campaign will aid those trapped by a lack of social mobility due to inefficiency in the French welfare system, says the president

13 September 2018 - 18:22 Gregory Viscusi and Helene Fouquet
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron presented an €8bn plan to combat poverty, seeking to counter criticism that he’s favored the wealthy during his first 16 months in office.

The four-year push, coupled with a proposal to reshape a range of government benefits into a basic income, will target a lack of social mobility that keeps generations in poverty because of the French welfare system’s inefficiency, Macron said in a speech in Paris on Thursday.

"This is not a charity plan, this is not to live a bit better in poverty, this is about getting out of poverty," Macron said. The idea is to "do more for those who have less," according to a Twitter posting by the president’s office.

After defeating a populist challenger in last year’s election Macron has seen his popularity tumble, partly because early measures such as eliminating a wealth tax and liberalising the labour market were seen as benefiting business and the wealthy.

Almost 14% of France’s population lived below the poverty line in 2016, and a third of the 9 million people living in poverty are children, according to official data.

His anti-poverty plan focuses on job training, getting the unemployed back to work and child care for poor families. He said the government also plans to introduce a new "universal income" in 2020 that bundles most social benefits for low-income French, though details still need to be worked out.

Government spending on day care, education, and nutrition will increase, Macron said. Measures presented on Thursday also include school breakfasts in poor neighbourhoods and compulsory job training for school leavers until age 18.

‘Rebalancing’ 

"We need to keep the payments, and some will even rise, but we have to fight poverty through work," Julien Denormandie, a junior minister for regional development, said on France2 television. He said Macron’s government has already taken action to help the poor, citing urban renewal projects and cutting class sizes in troubled schools.

The antipoverty plan "is the beginning of a little re-balancing after the multiple gifts Macron has given to the most-wealthy French", Francois Ruffin, a legislator with the opposition France Unbowed party, told France Info radio.

Bloomberg

Nicolas Hulot, Emmanuel Macron’s star environment minister, quits while live on air

‘We’re taking little steps, and France is doing a lot more than other countries, but are little steps enough?’
World
16 days ago

EU ‘must provide its own security’

Macron renews push for greater European integration and calls on countries to boost military co-operation and stop relying on US
World
16 days ago

Trump’s main frustration is democracy’s checks and balances

The US president is held in check at home, but his views and treatment of foreign ‘allies’ threatens the world order, writes Ian Bremmer
Opinion
1 month ago

JOHN LLOYD: Three liberal prophets of doom

'We now see much of the world threatening to return to an older, a more dangerous, a more brutal way of doing business'
World
1 month ago

Macron under fire after aide caught beating a protester gets a slap on the wrist

The French leader suspends an aide caught on camera striking a protester, but critics say he must refer the incident to the police
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Europe probes second impurity in China-made heart ...
World
2.
US consumer prices increase less than expected in ...
World / Americas
3.
Emmanuel Macron unveils €8bn antipoverty push to ...
World / Europe
4.
Skripal suspects say they were in the UK as ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.