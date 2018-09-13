Emmanuel Macron unveils €8bn antipoverty push to counter critics

After defeating a populist challenger in last year’s election Macron has seen his popularity tumble, partly because early measures such as eliminating a wealth tax and liberalising the labour market were seen as benefiting business and the wealthy.

Almost 14% of France’s population lived below the poverty line in 2016, and a third of the 9 million people living in poverty are children, according to official data.

His anti-poverty plan focuses on job training, getting the unemployed back to work and child care for poor families. He said the government also plans to introduce a new "universal income" in 2020 that bundles most social benefits for low-income French, though details still need to be worked out.

Government spending on day care, education, and nutrition will increase, Macron said. Measures presented on Thursday also include school breakfasts in poor neighbourhoods and compulsory job training for school leavers until age 18.

‘Rebalancing’

"We need to keep the payments, and some will even rise, but we have to fight poverty through work," Julien Denormandie, a junior minister for regional development, said on France2 television. He said Macron’s government has already taken action to help the poor, citing urban renewal projects and cutting class sizes in troubled schools.

The antipoverty plan "is the beginning of a little re-balancing after the multiple gifts Macron has given to the most-wealthy French", Francois Ruffin, a legislator with the opposition France Unbowed party, told France Info radio.

