Swedish voters urged to beat back anti-migrant nationalists

Stockholm — A turbulent Swedish election campaign has ended with little sign of compromise ahead as the major parties pleaded with voters to beat back an ascendant nationalist movement.

The centre-right and centre-left blocs were in a virtual tie with voting starting on Sunday as the conservative-led opposition gained ground in recent days.

But the blocs will be far from securing a majority since the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats look poised to win almost 20%.

Party leaders took the last moments of the campaign to warn voters that the political turbulence would be far from over come election day, and that they could expect hard talks in the days or weeks ahead on forming a viable government.

All parties have vowed not to seek the support of the Sweden Democrats. The tension has showed no signs of subsiding, with an eruption of vitriol between the smaller pro-immigration Centre Party and the nationalists in Friday’s last big debate of the campaign.

Centre Party leader Annie Loof voiced loud protests as Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson said immigrants found it hard to get jobs because they were not Swedish and "don’t belong". Asked again about the controversy on Saturday, Loof said Akesson showed "his true face yesterday".

But Loof also said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven should step down immediately if it becomes clear his Social Democrats have lost power, in order not to slow down the process of forming a new government.

"If he steps down tonight that process could start tomorrow morning," she told newspaper Expressen. "If he doesn’t resign, we will vote him down in a couple of weeks."

Record immigration over the past years and lingering economic hardship from the financial crisis have stoked populist and nationalist sentiment even in rich and egalitarian Sweden.