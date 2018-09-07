Worry over Trump’s policies now the number one German fear

Berlin — Concern over the policies of US President Donald Trump has shot to the top of an annual ranking of Germans’ biggest fears, easily outstripping worries about refugees and terrorism, a survey shows.

The "Fears of the Germans" survey from R+V Versicherung showed that 69% are worried that Trump is making the world a more dangerous place with his policies, which have included withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord.

That compared to 63% who expressed fear that Germany risked being overwhelmed by refugees and 59% who listed terrorism as a top concern, down sharply from 71% in 2017.

"Trump’s brutal ‘America First’ stance, his hostility to international agreements and his aggressive trade and security policies, including towards allies, are frightening a majority of the population," said Manfred Schmidt, a political scientist in Heidelberg who advises R+V on the survey. "Trump’s attacks on Germany are having a growing impact on sentiment," he said, referring to the president’s verbal assaults on Germany’s trade surplus and relatively low levels of defence spending.