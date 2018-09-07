Blame lies squarely on Putin for nerve agent attack, says UK

London and its allies expelled dozens of Russian diplomats after the poisoning, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Moscow and plunging relations to a new low.

In a major development, Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Wednesday that police had issued international arrest warrants for the two suspects, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

She said they were members of Russian military intelligence and acted on orders from a "high level", but Wallace went further when asked if the Russian president was responsible.

"Ultimately he does in so far as he is the president of the Russian Federation and it is his government that controls, funds and directs the military intelligence, the GRU, via his ministry of defence," he told BBC radio.

"I don’t think anyone can ever say that Mr Putin isn’t in control of his state ... and the GRU is without doubt not rogue. It is led, linked to both the senior members of the Russian general staff and the defence minister, and through that into the Kremlin and the president’s office," Wallace said.

Britain was to brief the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday on its latest findings. The US ambassador to London, Woody Johnson and the Australian government have offered support for Britain’s stance against Russia.

Wallace said his government would seek to "maintain the pressure" on Russia "to say that the behaviour we’ve seen is totally unacceptable".

Options include "more sanctions — we are obviously taking it today to the UN to present our case", he said.

The US imposed fresh sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Salisbury attack.

Meanwhile, Britain is looking at working with its EU allies on a sanctions regime relating to chemical weapons use, officials said.

Amid reports that Britain was planning a direct response in cyberspace, Wallace said that the Russians were the main operators behind attacks on British networks. "We retaliate in our way ... within the rule of law and in a sophisticated way, so they know the cost of what they do," he said.

The government is also reviewing visa applications by wealthy Russians in Britain and is preparing new powers to stop people at the border if suspected of "malign state activity".

The Skripals survived the poisoning attempt but a local man, Charlie Rowley, picked up a fake perfume bottle containing Novichok weeks later. He gave it to his girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess, who later died. Rowley has been treated for meningitis.

British prosecutors accuse Petrov and Boshirov of conspiracy to murder Skripal, attempted murder and the use of a banned chemical weapon.

They said they would not formally demand their extradition, as Russia does not extradite its citizens, but have obtained a European arrest warrant for the pair.

