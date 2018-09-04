World / Europe

BREXIT

Theresa May gets slings and arrows from both sides

04 September 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Theresa May. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Theresa May. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Image:

London — Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy means disaster for Britain, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said, as critics at home and officials in Brussels stepped up their opposition to her plans for how to leave the EU.

With less than two months before Britain and the EU want a deal to end over 40 years of union, May is struggling to sell what she calls her business-friendly Brexit to her own party and across a divided country.

May’s former deputy, Damian Green, described her government as "walking a narrow path with people chucking rocks from both sides" after Johnson, a potential successor to May, and other Conservative MPs attacked what is called the "Chequers plan".

"In adopting the Chequers proposals, we have gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank. If we continue on this basis we will throw away most of the advantages of Brexit," Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday. "People can see Chequers means disaster."

The plan, named for the prime minister’s country residence where it was agreed to by the cabinet in July, calls for free trade between Britain and the EU in manufactured and agricultural goods, with Britain accepting regulations over traded goods that align with EU rules. The government says it is the only way to achieve Brexit without harming the economy.

But opponents on both sides of the Brexit debate have criticised it for offering either too sharp a rupture with the EU or a break that is not clean enough.

Johnson, one of the leading pro-Brexit campaigners during the referendum that secured Britain’s 2016 vote to leave, quit May’s cabinet days after the Chequers plan was approved.

"We will remain in the EU taxi; but this time locked in the boot, with absolutely no say on the destination," he wrote on Monday, criticising the plan for regulatory alignment.

May’s spokesperson said the Chequers proposals are the only credible and negotiable plan for Brexit and the government believes the plan could carry the support of parliament.

" What we need at this time is serious leadership with a serious plan, and that is exactly what the country has with this prime minister and this Brexit plan," the spokesperson told reporters.

The Times newspaper reported 20 Conservative MPs are now backing a grassroots "StandUp4Brexit" campaign, committing to opposing the Chequers plan.

Reuters

Theresa May stands firm on Brexit plan amid fears of a sellout

British prime minister struggling to sell her ‘business-friendly’ exit plan to her own party and a divided nation
World
1 day ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Momentum founder Jon Lansman: ‘I wish people would calm it down’

Lansman tells Jim Pickard he finds it ‘strange’ some of his left-wing allies cannot acknowledge their ‘unconscious bias’ in relation to anti-Semitism
Opinion
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Stepping up for the trade dance

It is extraordinary what a terrible retail politician May is; we are so familiar with the urbane, erudite model of the British political leader
Opinion
4 days ago

Brexit ‘may leave millions in lurch’

UK government warns that unless agreement is reached Britons in EU states could be unable to access bank accounts and pensions
World
11 days ago

Firms to face chaos if Britain succumbs to a ‘no-deal Brexit’

Red tape, delays at the border, cash flow disruption — the pessimists highlight all the negatives, but the optimists say there is time to reach an ...
World
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Russia launches TV programme focusing on Vladimir ...
World / Europe
2.
Brazil museum fire: funding cuts blamed for ...
World / Americas
3.
Boko Haram bloodbath claims 48 soldiers in ...
World / Africa
4.
Eritrea to trim the size of its military as ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.