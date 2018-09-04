Russia launches TV programme focusing on Vladimir Putin

Moscow — Kremlin-controlled television in Russia has launched a new weekly show dedicated to President Vladimir Putin in an apparent attempt to stem a major fall in his approval ratings.

The first episode, which aired on Sunday on Rossiya 1, showed the long-serving leader picking mushrooms in Siberia and in meetings with miners and schoolchildren. Putin already dominates state news bulletins but Rossiya 1’s hour-long show Moscow. Kremlin. Putin provides a new format to showcase his activities.

The previously unannounced show comes as Putin faces a record fall in his approval ratings as a result of a deeply unpopular pension reform that saw thousands of Russians take to the streets in protest.

It is a project of state TV company VGTRK, "not the Kremlin’s", Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday. "It is important for us that information about the president and his work schedule is shown correctly and without distortion."