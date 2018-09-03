Theresa May stands firm on Brexit plan amid fears of a sellout

Boxed in between those at home who would balk at further concessions and an EU negotiator demanding more concessions, difficult talks lie ahead, followed by a vote in parliament on whatever deal is reached.

"I will not be pushed into accepting compromises on the Chequers proposals that are not in our national interest," May wrote in the Sunday Telegraph. Parliament returns from its summer break on Tuesday.

"The coming months will be critical in shaping the future of our country and I am clear about my mission."

Britain and the EU have stepped up contingency planning in case the two sides are unable to reach a deal in time, setting financial markets on edge and weakening the pound.

May also said she would not hold a second referendum on Britain’s EU membership, reiterating a long-held position in an attempt to counter increasingly vocal campaigning for another vote on the terms of the divorce.

"To ask the question all over again would be a gross betrayal of our democracy," she said. May’s plan would keep Britain in a free-trade zone with the EU for manufactured and agricultural goods. But some Brexit supporters have said that would mean parts of the British economy would still be subject to rules set in Brussels.

Davis, who resigned in protest over the Chequers plan after two years as May’s chief negotiator, said the proposal was "almost worse" than being in the EU, and that May could use "national interest" as a caveat to justify further concessions. "You’re not going to turn around and say to parliament ‘Oh, I agreed this, but that wasn’t in the national interest’, are you?" he told the BBC.

Trade minister Liam Fox, who campaigned for Brexit but still supports May, said it was up to the EU to respond to the British proposal, when asked whether he thought further compromises were necessary.

"We have already set out what we think is a reasonable position for the UK to have in our future trading relationship with Europe," Fox told the BBC.

Any agreement Britain is able to strike with the EU will need approval from the British parliament — presenting a major headache for May, who runs a minority government propped up by a deal with a small Northern Irish party and whose own Conservative party is deeply divided over Brexit.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, leading Brexiteer legislators in May’s party are ready to publish their own plan for Brexit ahead of the party’s annual conference, which begins at the end of September.

Meanwhile, legislator Nick Boles, who voted to remain in the EU in 2016, has launched a campaign to stop the Chequers plan and seek even closer ties.

May is unlikely to be able to rely on the support in parliament of the opposition Labour Party, which is also split over the best approach to Brexit.

In her article, May said Britain would be ready to leave the EU without a deal if the two sides cannot agree.

Reuters