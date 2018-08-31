World / Europe

UK looks at higher cost of plastic bags

The government would launch a consultation later in 2018 setting out plans to increase the charge to 10p

31 August 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
The UK government is considering doubling a 5p charge for single-use plastic bags and extending it to all shops, it said on Thursday.

Since October 2015, large retailers in England have been legally required to impose the charge, which the government says has caused plastic bag sales in England’s seven biggest supermarkets to drop 86%.

The government would launch a consultation later in 2018 setting out plans to increase the charge to 10p and extend its reach. Small and-medium-sized businesses are estimated to supply more than 3-billion plastic bags each year.

"We have taken huge strides to improve the environment, and the charge on plastic bags in supermarkets and big retailers has demonstrated the difference we can achieve by making small changes to our everyday habits," Prime Minister Theresa May said. "I want to leave a greener, healthier environment for future generations, but with plastic in the sea still set to treble … we need to do more to better protect our oceans and eliminate this harmful waste."

Reuters

