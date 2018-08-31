Cannabis component CBD can combat psychosis

But how this happened was a mystery. Now, by scanning the brains of 33 young people experiencing distressing psychotic symptoms but who had not been diagnosed with full-blown psychosis, Sagnik Bhattacharyya and colleagues shows that giving CBD capsules reduced abnormal activity in the striatum, medial temporal cortex, and midbrain.

Abnormalities in all three of these brain regions have been linked to the onset of psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia.

Most anti-psychotic drugs target the dopamine chemical-signaling system in the brain, while CBD works in a different way. Significantly, the compound is very well-tolerated, avoiding the adverse side-effects, such as weight gain and other metabolic problems associated with existing medicines.

"One of the reasons CBD is exciting is because it is very well-tolerated compared to the other anti-psychotics we have available," Bhattacharyya said. "There is an urgent need for a safe treatment for young people at risk of psychosis."

The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College now plans a large 300-patient clinical trial to test the true potential of CBD as a treatment. Recruitment into the trial is expected to start in early 2019.

The latest findings underscore the complexity of the cocktail of chemicals found within the marijuana plant, at a time when cannabis laws are becoming more liberalised in many countries.

Reuters