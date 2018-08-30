German Police under fire after mob violence

Police in eastern Germany came under fire on Wednesday after far-right groups posted online the leaked arrest warrant for a fatal stabbing that has sparked racist mob violence.

"It’s unacceptable that some police officers think they can leak things like this even though they know they’re committing an offence," said Saxony state’s deputy premier Martin Dulig, calling the release a "scandal".

Saxony, in Germany’s former communist east, has become a hotspot for xenophobia after a knife killing early on Sunday in the city of Chemnitz led to protests that degenerated into right-wing extremists hunting down immigrants in the streets.

Police on Monday arrested a Syrian and an Iraqi man suspected of killing a 35-year-old German man with multiple stabbings in the altercation.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or suspects in keeping with the German convention of protecting the identities of people involved in judicial proceedings.

However, the full arrest warrant of one of the suspects found its way into the hands of right-wing groups who then posted it online, where it was widely shared, spelling out the full names of the suspects, the victim and eye-witnesses as well as the judge.

State premier Michael Kretschmer, who has defended the police force against charges of being ill-prepared to deal with the far-right rallies, promised that "we will clarify the matter".

Saxony has been a stronghold of far-right parties and groups that bitterly oppose Chancellor Angela Merkel for her 2015 decision to keep open German borders to a mass influx of migrants and refugees.

Police in the state have also come under fire for the alleged sympathies of some officers with the far-right and the anti-Islam movement Pegida.

The latest controversy comes as the mood remains highly charged following what have been labelled as "pogrom-like" scenes in Chemnitz on Sunday when extremists chased and beat immigrants.

AFP