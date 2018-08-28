Russian media has no good words for John McCain

Russian pro-Kremlin media pulled no punches on Monday in condemning John McCain, who died of a brain tumour at the weekend, as Washington’s "chief Russophobe".

McCain, who died aged 81, irked Russia with his support for pro-western leaders in Georgia and Ukraine as well as his backing for sanctions over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

"McCain became the chief symbol of Russophobia," said Rossiya 1 television, adding that he "couldn’t stand Russia’s independent foreign policy".

McCain "adored war. If you haven’t been killed yet, that’s not McCain’s fault. He tried," wrote pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in an editorial.

Accusing the former Navy pilot of lying about being tortured while being held prisoner during the Vietnam War, the popular tabloid concluded with the hope that McCain was now burning in hell.