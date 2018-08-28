US SENATOR
Russian media has no good words for John McCain
Pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda said it hoped McCain was now burning in hell
Russian pro-Kremlin media pulled no punches on Monday in condemning John McCain, who died of a brain tumour at the weekend, as Washington’s "chief Russophobe".
McCain, who died aged 81, irked Russia with his support for pro-western leaders in Georgia and Ukraine as well as his backing for sanctions over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.
"McCain became the chief symbol of Russophobia," said Rossiya 1 television, adding that he "couldn’t stand Russia’s independent foreign policy".
McCain "adored war. If you haven’t been killed yet, that’s not McCain’s fault. He tried," wrote pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in an editorial.
Accusing the former Navy pilot of lying about being tortured while being held prisoner during the Vietnam War, the popular tabloid concluded with the hope that McCain was now burning in hell.
MCCAIN LOVED THE FLAMES OF WAR. LET’S BELIEVE HE’LL HAVE ENOUGH FLAMES WHERE HIS SOUL IS RESTING
"Senator McCain loved the flames of war. Let’s believe he’ll have enough flames where his soul is resting," it wrote.
Life News, a pro-Kremlin tabloid news site, mocked the "chief Russophobe" for his decision to publish a 2013 op-ed aimed at Russians on a news site called Pravda.ru. He apparently believed the website to be connected to the once-powerful Soviet newspaper Pravda.
"Evidently no-one told the senator that there had been certain changes in Russia since his time in captivity in Vietnam," it wrote.
McCain was "a convinced hawk who pecked at Russia out of principle", Rossiya 1 reported on its main news show on Sunday, devoting more than four minutes to the senator’s life.
McCain "firmly supported all the military operations and wars that America unleashed — Kosovo, Iraq, Libya — if he had not twice lost presidential campaigns, everything could have been even more catastrophic."
The show included the detail that McCain "was shot down in Vietnam by a Soviet SA 75-Dvina missile complex".
While stressing McCain’s contempt for President Donald Trump, the show predicted that US "attempts to restrain and isolate Russia with harsh sanctions will continue — just now without John McCain".
Russia’s reaction contrasted with that of Ukraine, where McCain was a frequent visitor and expressed condolences. President Petro Poroshenko said the senator was "a great personality" and recalled how, during a 2016 visit to eastern Ukraine, he had refused to duck out of visiting troops in an area under artillery fire.
AFP
