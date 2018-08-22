German police arrest Russian over alleged jihadist bomb plot

German police commandos have arrested a Russian suspected Islamist militant accused of having plotted an explosives attack in the country.

Identified only as 31-year-old Magomed-Ali C, he was allegedly an accomplice of Clement Baur, who was arrested in Marseilles shortly before the 2017 French elections accused of plotting an imminent attack.

The Russian man "is suspected of having plotted, together with Clement B, detained in France, a serious act of violence against the state," German federal prosecutors said.

Commandos of the elite police unit GSG 9 stormed the man's Berlin apartment on Wednesday in an operation which prosecutors said was linked to the Baur case.

Baur and another suspect, who had both pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, were arrested in April 2017 in a Marseilles apartment.