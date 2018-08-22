Former Nazi guard deported from US

Berlin — A 95-year-old man from Queens, New York, who has lived in the US for almost 70 years, was deported to Germany by the US because he lied about his collaboration with the Nazis during World War 2.

The US claims Jakiw Palij was a Nazi guard at the Trawniki camp who helped to prevent the escape of prisoners. Palij played an "indispensable role" in ensuring their later murder by the Nazis, according to a statement from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Palij was stripped of his US citizenship in August 2003.

The Germans agreed to take him after US legislators and Jewish organisations argued that Nazi collaborators should not be allowed to choose where they want to spend their sunset years, according to a statement from Germany’s interior ministry. Germany did not ask for his extradition.

"Palij lied about his Nazi past to immigrate to this country and then fraudulently become an American citizen. He had no right to citizenship or to even be in this country," US attorney-general Jeff Sessions said.

Palij, who is now stateless, was shipped based on an order of removal the US department of justice obtained in 2004.

Palij denies he took part in any atrocities.

As an 18-year old, he was forced by the Nazis to train as a guard in occupied Poland, he told the New York Times in a 2003 interview. He did it to save his life and his family and only guarded bridges and rivers, he said.

Bloomberg