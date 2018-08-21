Norway’s sovereign wealth fund faces challenges to its global investment model

Oslo — Norway’s $1-trillion wealth fund had a return of $20bn in the second quarter as it faces growing challenges to its global investment model.

The world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund gained 1.8% in the quarter, or 167-billion kroner ($20bn), the investor said in a statement on Tuesday. It rose 2.7% on stocks, bonds were unchanged, while real estate provided a 1.9% return.

"North American and European stocks had a positive development in the quarter despite the prospect of increased trade barriers," Trond Grande, the fund’s deputy CEO, said in a statement. The fund’s stock holdings in emerging markets and China declined.

Investing Norway’s oil wealth abroad, the fund has been set up to capture the fruits of globalisation and the growth it drives, a philosophy that’s now being challenged by US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on key trading partners across the world. The investor, which owns about 1.4% of global stocks, also sticks closely to indices, making it hard to navigate around global turmoil.

At the end of the quarter, the fund held 66.8% in stocks, 30.6% in bonds and 2.6% in real estate. The return missed the benchmark index by 0.2 of a percentage point. Oil and gas stocks made the most positive contribution to returns.

Equity markets regained some momentum in the quarter after tumbling at the start of the year amid a spike in volatility. The fund is also skewed more toward Europe, missing out on the bigger tax-cut fueled gains in the US market.

Even so, it’s a major shareholder in the US tech giants. Its largest stock holdings at the end of the quarter were Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. Its largest bond holdings were in US treasuries, followed by Japanese and German government debt.