End to Greece’s bailout is more a day of reckoning than celebrating

Athens — European institutions hailed Greece’s exit from its final bailout on Monday, expecting the debt-burdened eurozone member to stand on its own feet after nine years of financial nursing.

But the mood in Athens was subdued as many problems remain.

Emerging from its third bailout since 2010, Athens will rely on bond markets to refinance its debt, officially leaving behind a crisis that shrank its economy by a quarter and forced it to implement painful austerity.

Since early 2010, Greece has relied on the biggest bailout in economic history, more than €260bn, lent by its eurozone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone’s bailout fund, expressed confidence that Athens could manage without an international financial safety net.

"Today we can safely conclude the ESM programme with no more follow-up rescue programmes as, for the first time since early 2010, Greece can stand on its own feet," Mario Centeno, the chair of ESM’s board of governors, said in a statement.

ESM’s chief, Klaus Regling, told a Greek newspaper that Greece could be a success story just like Portugal, Spain, Ireland and Cyprus — the other eurozone countries that needed bailouts after the global financial crisis — as long as it continued to work on restoring its partners’ trust.

Regling described the end of the bailout as great news. "The Greek people should celebrate," he told Sunday’s Ethnos newspaper. "Tomorrow, I will celebrate it with a good glass of ouzo."

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to address the nation on Tuesday on the milestone exit, which will enable Greece to regain sovereignty and set its own economic policies.

Greek media reported he would symbolically make the speech on Ithaca, the island where Odysseus returned home from the Trojan war after a 10-year voyage recounted by Greek classical poet Homer.

But with unemployment just under 20%, the mood on the streets of Athens was far from festive.

"I made much more money in my thirties than now," said waiter Costas Papaconstantinou, at a cafe in the city centre. "Were it not for tourism, we would be finished. There is no bailout exit, we will be under a bailout until 2060, until we pay off these loans," he said.