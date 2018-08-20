May warned to change Brexit plans

London — Prime Minister Theresa May could face trouble getting her Brexit deal approved by the British parliament before exit day unless she changes her proposals, the head of an influential group of pro-Brexit legislators said in an interview published on Sunday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the European Research Group, a faction within May’s Conservative Party, is strongly opposed to the government’s so-called Chequers plan for Brexit and favours a clean break with the bloc on March 29 2019.

"If she sticks with Chequers, she will find she has a block of votes against her in the House of Commons," Rees-Mogg, tipped as a possible successor to May, told The Sunday Times newspaper, describing the Chequers proposals as "surrender" to the EU.

"Of course the Eurosceptics in parliament are not in a majority on all issues, but we will be in a majority on some of them and that will make the legislation difficult if it is based on Chequers."

The Chequers plan would keep Britain in a free trade zone with the EU for manufactured and agricultural goods. But some Brexit supporters have said it would mean parts of the British economy would still be subject to rules set in Brussels.

Both London and Brussels say they want to get a divorce deal at the October 18 EU Council, but diplomats think that target date is too optimistic. If May cannot get a deal by October, an agreement could be reached at the December 13-14 EU Council.

Rees-Mogg said letting it run to December would be "very risky" as that would only leave three months to get the deal approved by parliament.

That would mean the government "must come forward with a deal that Brexiteers like, otherwise they might find it’s much harder to get through parliament than they think".

Parliament will have two votes: one on the Brexit deal and one on the Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill.

May is betting that the fear of a so-called "no-deal" scenario will push many Conservative and Labour legislators to support a deal, but the numbers are tight. In recent votes, May commanded a majority of about six votes on major Brexit issues.

Britain’s Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, will travel to Brussels on Tuesday in a bid to pick up the pace of talks with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, but the government is also stepping up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit.

Rees-Mogg said he believed a "Canada-plus" deal, a free trade pact along the lines of the EU’s 2016 agreement with Canada but with deeper ties given Britain’s already closer trading links, could command a majority in parliament. "If May came to the House of Commons with a Canada-plus style Brexit, people like me would say, ‘Yes, that’s all right’ and people who are strongly pro-European would say, ‘Yes, that’s better than leaving on World Trade Organisation terms’."

