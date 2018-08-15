World / Europe

UK inflation accelerated in July, but core inflation held at 1.9%

Upward pressures on inflation were offset partly by some financial services and clothing and footwear prices, which fell 3.7% on the month on extended summer discounts

15 August 2018 - 16:47 Lucy Meakin
The Bank of England in the City of London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
London — UK inflation accelerated for the first time in eight months in July, boosted by the cost of car fuel, transport tickets, computer games and food.

Annual consumer-price growth quickened to 2.5% from 2.4% in June, as economists forecast, figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics on Wednesday show.

The Bank of England (BOE) had predicted inflation would pick up to 2.6% in July before resuming its downward path as the effect of sterling’s post-Brexit referendum decline fades.

Officials raised interest rates this month to tame price pressures in the labour market and indicated further hikes will be needed to return inflation to target, providing Britain avoids a chaotic Brexit.

Upward pressures on inflation were offset by some financial services and clothing and footwear prices, which fell 3.7% on the month as struggling retailers extended summer discounts. The drop in women’s clothing prices was particularly marked.

Core inflation, which excludes food, energy, tobacco and alcoholic drinks, stayed at 1.9%. The pound was little changed after the data, and traded at $1.2723 as of 11.16am London time.

"This rise should be seen as a brief upward blip in an otherwise falling profile for consumer price index (CPI) inflation — we believe to about its 2% target by the end of the year," said George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura in London. "The upward impact of sterling’s past depreciation is beginning to fade, while, at the same time, domestic inflation pressures have thus far been limited."

Rail fares

July’s retail-price inflation rate, which is used by rail carriers to set fare increases, slowed to 3.2%. There is pressure to link rail fares to the lower CPI rate to ease the strain on consumers, whose basic wages are barely growing faster than prices.

Producer input prices rose 0.5%, taking the annual rate of increase to 10.9% with oil accounting for much of the gain. Factories, however, have chosen to absorb the pressure rather than pass it on to consumers with output prices rising just 3.1%.

House prices rose an annual 3% in June, the least since August 2013. The worst-performing region was London, where prices dropped 0.7% — the most since 2009 — as Brexit fears and stretched affordability sapped demand.

Bloomberg

UK unemployment drops to 43-year low but wage growth pulls back

The jobless rate is 4% with skill shortages forcing wages up; the central bank wants a return to 2% inflation, which depends on the Brexit deal (if ...
1 day ago

US industrial production about the same in July as it was in June

Manufacturing of vehicles, PCs and electronics rose in July, as did oil and gas extraction, but mining output dropped and electricity production fell
1 hour ago

Lower consumer demand is hindering economic health, Lesetja Kganyago says

The Reserve Bank governor also told MPs on Wednesday that fixed investment was not expected to pick up notably in 2018
6 hours ago

