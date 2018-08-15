British papers identify man held for driving into Houses of Parliament barrier

The MP for the Hall Green area of Birmingham, Roger Godsiff, tweeted that the suspect was believed to have been from his area.

Police also said on Tuesday they were carrying out searches at two addresses in the city, as well as an address in nearby Nottingham.

Police believe the Ford Fiesta travelled down to London on Monday night, arriving just after midnight. It then drove around the Tottenham Court Road area — near Oxford Street — before heading to the area around parliament at about 6am. The incident took place at about 7.30am.

The car crashed into a security barrier, one of many erected on key British sites in the wake of the September 11 2001, attack in the US, and reinforced in recent years.

Last year barriers were put on London’s bridges after a man rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into barriers outside parliament and stabbing a police officer to death.

Five people were killed and more than 50 wounded. The attacker, Khalid Masood, who had also been living in Birmingham, was shot dead at the scene.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday that he backed the idea of banning vehicles from parts of the area where the incident occurred.

"I’ve been an advocate for a while now of part-pedestrianising Parliament Square," he told BBC radio.

But he warned any changes must not lose "the wonderful thing about our democracy which is people having access to parliamentarians, people being able to lobby Parliament, visitors being able to come and visit".

London police commissioner Cressida Dick said this was "a matter that will be discussed no doubt between parliamentary authorities, us, the intelligence agencies and indeed the local authorities".

AFP