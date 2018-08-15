Aquarius rescue ship arrives in Malta after migrant-sharing deal

Valletta — The Aquarius rescue ship arrived in Malta on Wednesday after EU countries thrashed out a deal to take in the 141 migrants onboard, defusing another diplomatic standoff in the Mediterranean.

Loud cheers could be heard from the ship as it pulled into the Grand Harbour in Valletta, five days after the migrants, most of them Somalis and Eritreans, were rescued off Libya. Some flashed peace signs and waved from the deck.

Malta and Italy both initially refused to let the Aquarius dock in a re-run of the standoff seen in June when the vessel was at the centre of a heated diplomatic crisis between European governments.

But Malta on Tuesday agreed to reverse its decision as France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain offered to take in the ship’s latest passengers, along with 114 others who arrived on the island on Monday.

The migrants were unloaded from the Aquarius straight onto police buses, to be taken to a reception centre where they will be distributed among the five countries, officials said.