Man held for terrorism after three hurt in parliament crash

London — British police say they believe a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists on Tuesday before ramming it into barriers outside London’s parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in under 18 months.

Three people were injured after the vehicle was driven through a group of cyclists and pedestrians during the morning rush hour before smashing into a protective barrier on a lane used for accessing parliament.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested by armed officers at the scene moments later.

“Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method, and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident,” London assistant commissioner Neil Basu said.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge and stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament before being shot dead.

It was the first of five attacks on Britain in 2017 which police blamed on terrorism, three of which involved vehicles being used as a weapon.